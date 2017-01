Promotional offer expires January 15, 2017.

CHOOSE THE OBJECTIVE THAT BEST SUITS YOU

SCOUT TECHNOLOGIES

Get full details on over 22,700 life science technologies and access thousands of company profiles and contacts.

Post your technology needs to companies and professionals in over 110 countries

SELECT

DISCOVER PLUS $600 PER USER / PER YEAR * * Promotional price Full access to all Technologies, details, and contact information Post Needs Connect and engage with prospects interested in your needs Custom Technology Feeds & Notifications ** Engagement Notifications Full Analytics and visualizations Company & User Profile Per User (up to 3 users)

DISCOVER PREMIUM Contact Us FOR PRICING * Promotional price All Discover Plus features and ... Stealth Scouting Mode Unlimited Projects Data Export Availability Custom Reporting Dedicated Client Support Unlimited Users Availability